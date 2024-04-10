GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TMC leaders end protest in Delhi; AAP extends support

April 10, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj meets with TMC leaders during their protest in Delhi on Tuesday.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj meets with TMC leaders during their protest in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Raising slogans against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders ended their 24-hour protest at the Mandir Marg police station here on Tuesday evening, a day after they were detained while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission’s (EC) office.

AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Dilip Pandey, met the protesting TMC leaders, who camped overnight at the police station.

The TMC leaders on Monday met with the full bench of the EC and urged the poll body to change the heads of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax department, alleging that they were “acting at the behest” of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Later, the 10-member delegation of the party, including Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose, announced that they were sitting on a 24-hour dharna.

The leaders were asked to disperse by the police, but as they continued their protest, security personnel forcibly evicted and detained them.

