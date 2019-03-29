Tiwari launches social media campaign

State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday took questions from Delhiites, on issues ranging from air pollution to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) statehood pitch, at a social media outreach initiative dubbed ‘Manoj Tiwari Ki Chaupal’.

The direct dialogue, which the party claimed was the first-of-its-kind in the Capital and “inspired” the AAP to undertake one of its own later in the day, lasted for an hour between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and also saw Mr. Tiwari interact with local residents near the NDPL office in north-west Delhi’s Burari village.

“The people of Delhi raised about 1,700 questions and suggestions through their tweets on #ManojTiwariKiChaupal to their MP and Pradesh president. Questions from the Opposition, in this case the AAP, were also taken and answered,” said Delhi Pradesh media co-in-charge Neelkant Bakshi. Mr. Bakshi was one of the moderators of the programme along with Charu Pragya.

The session began with the North-East Delhi MP underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ which he termed “necessary to end caste politics in the country”.

“The Prime Minister is trying to give equal opportunity to all for the total development of the country. BJP is the party...the work done by Prime Minister is being talked about at every chaupal of the country,” Mr. Tiwari said. Replying to questions related to the “dangerous level of pollution” in the Capital, Mr. Tiwari argued that there was “such a negative government ruling Delhi” these days that it was “not ready to admit its mistakes” in this regard.

Attacks AAP

“This government has no willpower to take steps to control pollution. Environment cess of ₹9,000 crore has been recovered from the people of Delhi but has not been utilised. Every year, ₹11,000 crore lapse out of the budget of Delhi government,” he argued.

In reply to a question on full statehood status to Delhi, which forms the core of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Tiwari termed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal the “greatest enemy of the demand of full statehood” for the Capital.

“This question should be examined, but by trying to disturb the Republic Day parade, Kejriwal has put a question mark on the demand of full statehood to Delhi...he is the greatest enemy of the demand of full statehood,” he argued.

There was, he argued, “no need of full statehood to Delhi” for improving the transport system, development of roads, installation of CCTVs, deputing marshals in buses, providing security to women.