Three more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

One accused arrested from West Bengal’s East Medinipur

Three more persons have been arrested for their alleged role in the Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Jaffar, 34, Babuddin, 43, alias Babu, both residents of Jahangirpuri, and Mohd. Farid, 35. While Jaffar and Babuddin were arrested by a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Farid was held by a Special Cell team. Farid has been accused of being one of the main conspirators of the incident.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Farid is a bad character of Jahangirpuri and has previously been involved in six robberies. The DCP added that police was chasing Farid for the past two weeks and raided a number of his hideouts in U.P. and West Bengal and finally arrested him on Thursday from West Bengal’s East Medinipur.

The police said digital evidence showed that both Jaffar and Babuddin were actively involved in rioting. “Jafar is seen roaming around with a sword in his hand while Babuddin is seen instigating the crowd,” a senior police officer from the crime branch said, referring to a video.

After the recent three arrests, a total of 29 persons have been arrested in the case while two juveniles have been apprehended.

On April 16, communal clashes broke out between the Hindu and Muslim communities of the area after a ‘Shobha Yatra’ was taken out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. The area saw instances of stone-pelting and vandalism.