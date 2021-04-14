Three held for stabbing man

Three people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death and injuring his friend over a petty issue in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Tuesday, the police said.

The police received information regarding a quarrel from the area around 2 a.m.

On reaching the spot, they found Abhimanyu of Khichdipur and Abhishek with stab wounds. They were attacked with knives by a group of men, a senior police officer said.

They were rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Abhimanyu succumbed to injuries, the officer added. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registeredat the Kalyanpuri police station, and an investigation is being carried out, the police said.

“During investigation, the police arrested three accused persons in connection of the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

The accused have been identified as Manish (20), Rohit (21) and Arjun (19), all residents of Trilokpuri, Yadav said.

The victims had thrashed one of the accused over a petty issue. To take revenge, he along with two others attacked the victims.

Manish works as a helper at a garment export company in Noida Sector-8. Rohit works as a labourer and Arjun was working in Vikas Bhawan, ITO, as a sweeper, the police said.