Three friends killed in road accident

Victims were out for dinner when their car hit a tractor: police

Three persons were killed and one injured after their car hit a tractor in Moti Nagar on Sunday, the police said. The accident took place in front of Kirti Nagar metro station at 1.30 a.m., they said.

The police received information from Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar that three persons — Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38) — all from Pandav Nagar, were declared brought dead while Parveen Singh (38) from Jhilmil was undergoing treatment, said DCP (West) Deepak Purohit.

Mr. Purohit said the tractor was loaded with iron rods. An FIR has been registered and the bodies have been shifted to the DDU hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is under way, they said.

Girja Shankar Joshi, the brother-in-law of Sharma, said the four were friends since their childhood. “They went to have dinner last night in Punjabi Bagh when the incident happened. I spoke to Parveen’s wife who said she was in trauma,” Mr. Joshi said.

Sharma used to work in a courier company at Mahipalpur. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Singh used to work in a media organisation and is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Gupta used to run a computer shop at his residence and is survived by his wife and daughter

Parveen is the owner of the car, but he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, they said.