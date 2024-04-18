Three arrested in cab driver murder

April 18, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST

Two days after a cab driver was shot to death near Red Fort, Delhi, the police have arrested three people, including one woman, in connection to the case.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and Provision 27 of the Arms Act.

The police said that on April 15, the accused were in the area to commit pickpocketing, when they encountered the deceased cab driver and an e-rickshaw driver having an argument over a collision between their vehicles. During investigations, it was revealed that the trio entered the crowd to steal money, but when the group began thrashing them on the suspicion of pickpocketing, they allegedly fired shots and fled the scene on a two-wheeler.

The police found that the accused had stolen cash from the pocket of the e-rickshaw driver and the deceased’s phone and purse. When the deceased tried to recover the stolen items, one of the accused fired several shots at the crowd, which left the cab driver critically wounded and a vagrant boy with gunshot wounds in his leg.