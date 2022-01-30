Three arrested for conning people by posing as spiritual gurus and disciples

Three persons including a woman have been arrested for cheating people of their valuables on the pretext of solving their problems by posing as spiritual ‘gurus’ and disciples, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the accused have been identified as Love Kumar (50), Ashu Arora (24) and Rajni Arora (62). While Kumar is a resident of Delhi, the other two accused reside in Ludhiana in Punjab.

According to the police, complainant Shashi Batra said that on Tuesday at 12.15 p.m., an unknown person asked her an address. Meanwhile, a woman also came there and told her, “You do not know this person, he is a follower of Radha Swami and can relieve you from all sorts of troubles”.

The accused took Ms. Batra to a park and asked her to take off her gold bangles, ring and earrings and the latter handed over everything. They kept the jewellery in a handkerchief and replaced it with another handkerchief, the police said, adding that the victim was asked to keep it under her pillow while sleeping and open it only in the morning. Ms. Batra told the police that when she woke up, she found iron bangles instead of her jewellery and realised that she had been cheated.

During the investigation, the police checked CCTV footage and found that the accused had come in a red car and traced it to Kumar’s house. The police said that a trap was then laid and when all the three accused persons met and sat in the vehicle, they were apprehended.

During interrogation, the police said, the accused disclosed about other cheated people from Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. Rajni is Ashu’s maternal grandmother who brought him up in the absence of his parents who died when he was young.