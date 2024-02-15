The puppets have a story to tell

February 15, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Once again, puppets from India, Brazil, Spain, Korea, the USA, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Russia have travelled to the capital for the annual Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival. The 10-day festival starts at the India Habitat Centre today.

“Ishara’s legacy is one of empowerment, nurturing countless talents and fostering a global stage for exceptional productions that redefine the boundaries of thetimeless craft of puppetry,” says Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, which produces the festival.

This year, Beto Andretta from Brazil presents Gigantes de Ar (Air Giants) by Pia Fraus. A Brazilian open-air circus spectacle featuring larger-than-life animals, whimsical characters and unique performers, it marks the beginning of the group’s research into the use of large inflatable puppets and uses various circus techniques, such as clowning and acrobatics. The show is inspired by the structure of circus shows in Brazil and other western countries and their relationship with animals – often one of mistreatment. “The show has toured some countries around the world, and we are happy to debut with an improvised version in India, with new scenes and puppets!” says Andretta.

The Kurt Hunter Marionettes from Minneapolis will present Penguin in My Pocket, directed by Laura Wilhelm. The musical show, which required a great deal engineering skills and artistic imagination to put together, features marionettes, rod puppets, audience member puppeteers and live concertina music. It is created around the idea that imagination is a common thread between the arts and science – a topic close to Hunter’s heart, because in addition to a long career in puppetry, he also has degrees in physics and engineering. There were challenges in designing the marionettes and quickly assembling a stage. “ We now have a show that I hope encourages people to dig into their imaginations and look at things a bit differently,” says Hunter.

Russia’s famous puppet Petrushka is coming back to life with a celebration of 400 years of tradition. Performed by Novosibirsk Regional Puppet Theatre and directed by Svyatoslav Pankov, it is a traditional performance that unfolds as short comic vignettes, filled with colourful puppets and foot-tapping music. First noted in 17th-century accounts, Petrushka is a long-nosed hero with a baton. A well-known comic character in a Russian folk comedy, he is still popular in the 21st century.

“Petrushka argues with the audience and the host, sneers and jokes rudely. During his challenging adventures, he learns about being kind, and re-educates himself, with help from his friends – a doctor, a dog, the narrators and his bride, Marpha,” elaborates Pankov.

Wings and Roots is an evocative performance by Fanny Tissot-Giordanna/Compagnie Arketal from the National Theatre, Nice. Directed by Sylvie Osman, it imparts profound lessons in humanity. There is Hiss & Arf, a non-verbal performance from Taiwan presented by Puppet on the Workbench and directed by Mong-Han Liang/Chia-Hao Chen. It blends comedy, wit and bravura, portraying heartwarming and humourous adventures between an owner and his pets, while showcasing traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry techniques.

A traditional string puppet show will be performed by Sri Lanka’s Mango Friends Puppet Society. Directed by Indika Gamini, this visually stunning spectacle consists of colourful puppets of diverse shapes and sizes, accompanied by dance and music. The story pays homage to Sri Lanka’s vibrant past and present. Apart from this, Culture Art Bakery from Korea will present Hong Dongji & Isimi, directed by Hwang Seokyong, and Trapusteros Teatro from Brazil will entertain the audiences with Mamulengo De La Mancha directed by Izabela Brochado.

India’s Ishara Puppet Theatre group will present Be Yourself, directed by Dadi D. Pudumjee. An adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling, this enchanting show adds a touch of magic to a timeless tale. Each animal puppet character in the play will wear textiles from various regions of India, illustrating the rich diversity of Indian weavers.

For two decades, the festival, supported mainly by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, has brought to India a diverse range of puppet theatres and artists, creating a platform for traditional and modern techniques in puppet theatre, for children and adults. “Unlike any other annual festival of its kind in the country, the festival has grown, the audiences have grown and our puppets have spread peace and goodwill towards all the birds, clowns, animals and monsters,” says Pudumjee, Festival Director and Founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

(At India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road; February 16 to 25; 7.30pm daily; Tickets can be booked at https://www.zoonga.com/ishara/ and are also available at the venue Rs.499 per person per show)