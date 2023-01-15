Terror suspects held in Delhi were asked to target right-wing leaders: Delhi Police

January 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after two terror suspects Naishad and Jagjit were arrested in Delhi for killing a man, Delhi police on Sunday revealed that they killed him only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers based internationally, and were asked to target and eliminate Hindu right-wing leaders.

A senior police officer said, during interrogation, the duo disclosed to the police that they were planning to target right-wing leaders. Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested two terrorists, Naushad and Jagjit on January 12 from northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

According to police sources, they killed a middle-aged Hindu man last year in December only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handler. The duo were funded to target right-wing Hindu leaders.

Earlier, police had recovered two military-grade hand grenades, three pistols and 22 live cartridges from them. FSL teams had also recovered blood traces from their rented accommodation in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa.

The duo made a 37-second video of the alleged act and sent it to their Pakistan-based handler. Police said the dismembered body was dumped in and around the wetlands of Bhalswa, but only some parts have been recovered. The police is yet to ascertain the phone number that received the video of the alleged incident, officers said.

Jagjit was expected to expand the Khalistan base, police sources said. The two men wanted to prove that they were anti-India.

Police said Naushad was being handled by a suspected LeT handler while Jagjit was being given instructions by Canada-based Arshdheep Dalla, a designated terrorist.

An officer further disclosed that the duo was planning to eliminate certain leaders, but weren’t plotting anything ahead of Republic Day.

“Jagjit, who already has a murder case filed in 2018 against him, along with an encounter case, while Naushad has two murder cases, and an extortion case, Naushad came in contact with cross-border elements while being in jail,” the officer said.

Regarding the recent murder, police said that the duo wanted to prove their capabilities. “They even received funding for the same, they were asked to identify Hindu right-wing leaders and eliminate them, Jagjit was being handled by Arsh Dalla, and Naushad was handles by suspected ISI handlers, we have averted a major terror attack,” the officer added.

Regarding Jagjit, police said he has been in contact with Bambiha gang, after he was lodged in Haldwani jail in a murder case, he developed close ties with Bambiha gang, who were also lodged in the same jail.

He was further released on parole, last year in April. In the same month on the 20th, he was attacked by criminals affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Gularbhoj in Gadarpur, in Uttarakhand.

Regarding Naushad, police said, he completed 25 years in prison in 2018, during which, he came in touch with several terrorists lodged in Tihar jail.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substance Act, police said.