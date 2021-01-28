Delhi

Tension at Singhu border as locals stage demo against farmers’ protest

Heavy security arrangements during farmers protest on the new farm law issue at Singhu border on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A confrontation-like situation arose at the Singhu border on Thursday when a group of people claiming to be local residents staged a demonstration against the farmers’ agitation, demanding that the inter-State highway be cleared.

As the agitation was nearing the two-month mark, heavy security was deployed and all entry points to the protest site were barricaded by security personnel, with farmers on one side and the locals on the other.

Mahesh Chauhan, a resident of the Palla village, said, “The road has been blocked for over two months now and it is causing inconvenience to all, including labourers and villages.”

“We want the road cleared. Today, we have come as a relatively smaller group. Tomorrow, a larger number of villagers will be gathering here,” he added.

