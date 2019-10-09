Teenager found dead in east Delhi; probe on

A 16-year-old boy was found dead on Tuesday morning in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar allegedly after he was scolded by his parents, the police said. No note has been recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said a PCR call was received at 9.30 a.m. regarding the incident .

“The deceased was identified as a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave,” he said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that at 12 a.m., the boy had met with an accident near Hari Kothi and sustained minor injuries. “When he went home, his parents started scolding him,” said a senior officer.

The boy allegedly told his parents that he was going for treatment but was then found dead in the morning.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.