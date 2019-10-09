Teenager found dead in east Delhi; probe on

A 16-year-old boy was found dead on Tuesday morning in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar allegedly after he was scolded by his parents, the police said. No note has been recovered.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said a PCR call was received at 9.30 a.m. regarding the incident .
“The deceased was identified as a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave,” he said.
During enquiry, it was revealed that at 12 a.m., the boy had met with an accident near Hari Kothi and sustained minor injuries. “When he went home, his parents started scolding him,” said a senior officer.
The boy allegedly told his parents that he was going for treatment but was then found dead in the morning.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor