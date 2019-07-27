Delhi

‘Take steps for rainwater harvesting in DDA flats’

more-in

Green tribunal directs Delhi Jal Board after hearing plea moved by RWA in Dwarka

Following a plea seeking directions for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in a Delhi Development Authority complex in Dwarka, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take necessary steps.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by a residents’ welfare association. The plea also alleged that there were encroachments that need to be cleared.

Noting the allegations made in the plea, the Bench observed, “Grievance in this application is that rainwater harvesting system needs to be made functional in DDA SFS Flats, Pocket-2, Sector 9 Dwarka; small parks inside the said pocket and open area lying between small parks and flats need to be cleared from all types of blockage or encroachment.”

Directing authorities to take requisite steps, the Bench directed, “Let these aspects be looked into and appropriate action taken by the DJB with regard to the issue of rainwater harvesting system and by the DDA with regard to the issue of encroachment, in accordance with law.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 2:43:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/take-steps-for-rainwater-harvesting-in-dda-flats/article28726979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY