‘Take steps for rainwater harvesting in DDA flats’

Following a plea seeking directions for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in a Delhi Development Authority complex in Dwarka, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take necessary steps.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by a residents’ welfare association. The plea also alleged that there were encroachments that need to be cleared.

Noting the allegations made in the plea, the Bench observed, “Grievance in this application is that rainwater harvesting system needs to be made functional in DDA SFS Flats, Pocket-2, Sector 9 Dwarka; small parks inside the said pocket and open area lying between small parks and flats need to be cleared from all types of blockage or encroachment.”

Directing authorities to take requisite steps, the Bench directed, “Let these aspects be looked into and appropriate action taken by the DJB with regard to the issue of rainwater harvesting system and by the DDA with regard to the issue of encroachment, in accordance with law.”