Take action against vehicles using pressure horns, HC tells police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city police to take action against vehicles which have pressure horns and also to forfeit such accessories.

“Why are you not forfeiting the pressure horns? Do it in accordance with law,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar directed the Delhi Traffic Police.

The Bench further ordered to continue taking action against vehicles, including two-wheelers, which are using pressure horns and silencers.

The High Court’s order came while hearing a petition filed by NGO, Justice for Rights Foundation, and a law student Prateek Sharma seeking a ban on manufacture, sale and use of various kinds of pressure horns, speakers and modified silencers.

The traffic police had told the High Court that between June 4 and July 22, 6,315 motorists were prosecuted for using pressure horns in the city and 53 others for use of modified silencers.

The police also told the court that from July 23 to October 8, 6,157 motorists were prosecuted for using pressure horns and 390 for having modified silencers.

The petition had pointed out that directions given in a 2007 judgment of the High Court regarding use of such devices were not being implemented as the traffic police was only issuing challans for use of the pressure horns and letting the offending vehicle go without removing the device.

It had argued that the vehicular noise pollution menace was rampant in the Capital.