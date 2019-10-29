Take action against illegal industrial activities: NGT

Following a plea alleging illegal operation of hazardous industrial activities in the Wazirabad and Karol Bagh areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take appropriate action and furnish an action taken report within one month.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Let the DPCC look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report in the matter within one month.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Mukesh Chauhan seeking remedial action against the units. The petitioner had alleged that certain industrial units in Wazirabad and Karol Bagh were involved in hazardous activity which was causing air and water pollution.

While directing authorities to take action, the Bench warned of coercive steps in case of non-compliance of orders.