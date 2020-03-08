‘Tahir paying the price for being Muslim’

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the recent riots in north-east Delhi, is “being punished for being a Muslim”, AAP Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan alleged here on Saturday.

The Nehru Vihar councillor, who was suspended from AAP after allegations of his involvement in the violence which ripped across the Chand Bagh area, where he stays, in addition to the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau IB staffer Ankit Sharma, could also be accused of instigating the whole episode, Mr. Khan alleged further.

“Today Tahir Hussain is paying the price only for being a Muslim. Perhaps the biggest crime in Hindustan today is being a Muslim. It is possible that it is proved in the immediate future that Tahir Hussain is behind the violence in Delhi [sic.],” Mr. Khan tweeted on Saturday evening triggering a backlash from the BJP.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took the opportunity to question AAP “intensions”.

“You has set out to conduct Sundar Kand recitals...but delivered a deliberate plot...@arvindkejriwal Tahir is accused of being behind the 400 wounds inflicted on Ankit Sharma who was a defender of the nation! And your legislators are using religion to divide the country...the real question is about AAP’s intensions [sic.],” Mr. Gambhir alleged in a tweet.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta accused the AAP of practising appeasement politics.

“Kudos to AAP’s politics of appeasement. My question to @arvindkejriwal is whether he is in agreement with his legislator...will you tell him [Mr. Khan] what Tahir is actually paying for? [sic],” tweeted Mr. Gupta.