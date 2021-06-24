Taekwondo coach found dead

In note, deceased blamed school authorities for salary dues

A 46-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, allegedly over non-payment of pending salary by a private school where he used to work as a taekwondo coach, the police said on Thursday.

A note has been recovered. The police said the victim had been unemployed for over a year now. He was found dead by his family members on Tuesday.

Two named

The police said that in the recovered note, the victim had mentioned names of two persons from the school management and accused the authorities over non-payment of his pending salary. He wrote that he was disturbed because of the situation.

Filed case last year

The police said he had also filed a case in the Labour Court against the school management last year over non-payment of salary.

The police said that one of the deceased’s former colleagues has informed them that the victim was taking online classes since March last year but discontinued later following a dispute with school authorities because of salary issue.

The colleague allegedly told the police that two months after taking online classes last year, when the victim has asked for salary, the authorities had said that they were waiting for the children to pay fees. However, when teachers asked a few months later, the school management allegedly told them to resign. Teachers then moved court against the school.

A senior police officer said that all the allegations are being looked into and the matter is under inquiry. No case has been registered so far, he added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)