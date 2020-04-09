‘Tablighi Jamaat members didn’t misbehave during evacuation’

A medical officer with the Delhi government, who was part of the evacuation of people from the Nizamuddin Markaz and is currently deployed at a quarantine facility, said that she did not face any incidents of misbehaviour from the suspects.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officer said that while there have been many reports over the alleged misbehaviour by members of the Tablighi Jamaat, there had been no such thing during the evacuation, she said. “Everything went off smoothly and the members were evacuated in lots of 30-34,” the medical officer said. “We faced no issues,” she added.

“Presently, I am at a quarantine centre and there has been no misbehaviour on the part of the suspects. We have to interact with many of these suspects and also those who are developing symptoms,” she said.

Keep themselves busy

The inmates keep themselves busy, read namaz, eat meals thrice a day and mostly maintain social distancing. While they are meant to stay put in their rooms and remain isolated, the officer said they end up interacting during meals.

Unaware of crisis

More than causing the spread of the virus willfully, they seem naive or unaware of what is happening across the world, she said. Even now, they don’t seem to have any sense of anxiety about the spread of the virus, she added. The officer, however, stressed that her experience was not a comment on the possible experience of anyone else in other areas.