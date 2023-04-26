HamberMenu
Suspected drone spotted over CM’s residence

It was seen by a staff member who was sitting in the lawns, according to the police

April 26, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The police said it wasn’t visible when they reached the Chief Minister’s residence. A probe is on. 

The police said it wasn’t visible when they reached the Chief Minister’s residence. A probe is on.  | Photo Credit: File photo

A suspected drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a staff member who was sitting in the lawns around 4.46 p.m. on Tuesday, the police said. Information was received that a drone was seen hovering over the Chief Minister’s residence at the Civil Lines area following which officials were rushed to his house, a senior police officer said.

“However, it wasn’t visible when the police reached the Chief Minister’s residence. A written submission has been received from the Chief Minister’s office and investigation is under way,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

