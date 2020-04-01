Supply is erratic, say grocers

A week into the nationwide lockdown, several grocers across the city, said that supply of essential items, including dairy products were in shortage. However, they added that there was no need to panic as distributors had promised to replenish stocks at the earliest but were rationing a few products.

Biplab Banerjee, who runs a grocery store in CP Park markets said, “Items like milk powder, cheese and even tea are not being supplied regularly. Most of what we have now is what we stocked just when the lockdown was announced. Foodgrain is the only item with a regular supply as of now.”

Speaking about if distributors had assured them stock, Mr. Banerjee added, “All company deliveries which are done are not happening currently. For other items, we are approaching local distributors and collecting whatever we get. We are not really sure of what the scenario will be like in the next few daysand one can only leave everything to the Almighty.”

Subir Pramanik, another grocer in the market said, “Supply for most products, apart from bread, milk and foodgrain, is very erratic these days. Products like biscuits and other junk items are mostly the stock we had procured before the lockdown.”

Imported goods

At a store that stocks several imported goods in Defence Colony, the owner said, “Those who are finicky about a particular brand may find it hard to find a product but there is no cause for concern. Customers understand that not all products will be available and some of them have left their phone number with me to call them when stocks arrive. However, when it comes to imported goods, supply has stopped.”

Ramesh, who works in a shop in another south Delhi neighbourhood market added, “Supply of most items is less than half of what we are ordering. If we ask for 10 units of a particular item, we are getting only two or three. Because of the low supply, the stock is also getting over really quickly.”