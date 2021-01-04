Submit timeline for declaration of results, Delhi University told

HC order to ensure students are not inconvenienced

The High Court has ordered Delhi University (DU) to submit a timeline for declaration of results, issuance of mark sheets and holding convocation on an annual basis for students.

Justice M. Prathiba Singh gave the direction to make sure that the students are not inconvenienced every semester and are not forced to approach the court for obtaining their transcripts, mark sheets and degree certificates.

“This court is of the opinion that in order to ensure that there is a comprehensive, streamlined procedure for declaration of results, issuance of transcripts, mark sheets and degree certificates, etc., DU ought to have a prescribed timeline… ,” the court said.

‘Unsatisfactory affidavit’

It also remarked that the previous affidavit submitted by the university was not satisfactory as it did not contain any specific timelines for the issuance of digital degree certificates and for transmission of data to Digilocker.

“The affidavit is quite cryptic,” the High Court remarked.

It asked the university to provide a timeline for declaration of results after conclusion of the last exam in a particular semester for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It also asked for timeline for issuance of mark sheets/ transcripts or making them available online after the results.

The court further asked it to provide the timeline for issuance of digital transcripts for such students who may require the same for further education or for employment and for transmission of data relating to mark sheets/ transcripts to Digilocker after the same has been announced by DU.

The High Court asked the university to submit its affidavit before the next date of hearing on February 17. It was hearing a bunch of petitions by former DU students seeking direction for issuance of degree certificates on an urgent basis to enable them to pursue higher education.