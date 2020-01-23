Submit action-taken report on Jamia violence, court tells police

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the city police to submit an action-taken report on Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) plea seeking registration of FIR against alleged police attack on students on the campus during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal sought the report from the Station House Officer of Jamia Nagar police station by March 16, the next date of hearing.

The police has to submit whether it has taken any action on the complaint by the varsity administration to lodge an FIR or not.

The petition filed by the Registrar of JMI claimed that despite repeated complaints to the police by the university administration to lodge an FIR against the alleged police attack, no action has been taken till date.

It claimed that policemen had “illegally” entered the campus on December 15, 2019, when the students were protesting “peacefully” against the newly amended law and attacked students with tear gas shells besides lathi-charging and open firing at them.

It has also sought registration of FIR under various IPC sections and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“Police officials have committed serious offences... and State should be held accountable for such illegal and unlawful acts and excessive/unnecessary force used by the police officials against the innocent protesting students,” the plea said.

“Complainant [Registrar] is constrained to approach this court against Delhi Police officials for illegally breaking into the campus of the university without seeking any permission from the competent authorities and unlawfully attacking innocent students of the university with tear gas shells, lathi-charging and open firing and also for vandalising government property belonging to the university,” it said.