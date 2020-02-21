Students’ union protests against rise in LPG price

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday organised a protest at Delhi University against the rising price of LPG.

‘Can’t fry pakoras’

The students said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mocked them by asking them to “fry pakoras” if they were unemployed but the irony now is that with the increase in the price of LPG cylinders, people would struggle to do even that.

As a mark of protest, the NSUI resorted to using stoves made out of cow dung and wood.

It said: “The economy is facing a slowdown, unemployment is at an all-time high but the government has responded by putting more pressure on the common man, hitting where it hurts the most by increasing the LPG cylinder price.”

“Mr. Modi told us to earn a living by selling pakoras and tea, then he increased prices of the gas cylinders. It is like he wants to crush us and make our lives even more unaffordable,” the NSUI leaders said.

“Today’s youth does not want to sell pakoras and tea after completing their studies but are forced to do so. Now, even that is not possible due to the increase in price of essential commodities,” the NSUI said, demanding a rollback of the LPG rates.