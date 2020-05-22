Delhi

Student held for JMI violence booked in riots case

He has been charged under UAPA for being part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ behind riots

Days after Asif Iqbal Tanha, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, was arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the “violence” in the Jamia area in December last year, the Delhi Police Special Cell has booked him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the riots that broke out here in February, police officers said on Thursday.

The police have alleged that Mr. Tanha is a member of the Students Islamic Organisation and was part of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a public organisation, which spearheaded protests against the CAA.

“We have evidence and he was wanted in a case that we were investigating. So we arrested him on production warrant on Tuesday. We have been granted seven days of custody,” an officer said. A city court on Wednesday sent Mr. Tanha to a seven-day police custody.

Earlier, the Delhi police charged JCC members Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider, Jamia Alumni Association president Shifa-Ur-Rehman and “suspended” AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain under the UAPA. The Crime Branch had arrested Mr. Tanha recently in a case registered at Jamia police station on December 16 last, in connection with “violence” in the Jamia area in which he was named an accused, a senior police officer had claimed.

On December 15, 2019, buses and police vehicles were torched as the police and protesters clashed in New Friends Colony during an anti-CAA demonstration, leaving at least 40 people injured.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 12:15:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/student-held-for-jmi-violence-booked-in-riots-case/article31645309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY