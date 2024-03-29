Student harassment case: ‘file on action against principal pending with the Delhi CM’

March 29, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Chief Minister has, for the past 45 days, been sitting on the file recommending the removal of the principal of a medical college whose students have complained about sexual harassment, Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday.

In response, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said he had found out about the incident through social media on March 18 and wrote to the Chief Secretary the same day seeking the suspension of the accused academic and the transfer of the principal and other officials “who were pressuring the students to withdraw their complaints”.

The case pertains to allegations levelled by an MBBS student against an assistant professor for touching her inappropriately during her viva examination, following which an FIR was lodged on February 22 and the accused booked. The victim also accused the college administration of not acting against the accused.

Raj Niwas sources said the file has been pending with Mr. Kejriwal, who is the chairperson of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), since February 14.

The NCCSA exercises authority over civil service officers working in all Delhi government departments and decides on matters including transfers, postings, prosecution sanctions, disciplinary proceedings, and vigilance issues.

Raj Niwas sources said reminders had been sent to the CM on March 7 and 13 regarding the issue. “The L-G, in a note to the CM before his arrest, had brought up the matter, stating that matters related to transfer, posting, and vigilance action on sensitive matters could not be initiated due to inaction on the part of CM Kejriwal,” said a source.

“Considering the gravity of the case, the L-G has already directed Delhi Police to expedite criminal proceedings. He has also directed the Chief Secretary to expedite disciplinary proceedings in the case,” the source added.