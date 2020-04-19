Street vendor gets job offer, financial help

Deepak Gupta, a 29-year-old street vendor who is living with his one-year-old daughter at a shelter in Tihar Village, received monetary help and a verbal job offer after The Hindu’s report on Sunday.

Deepak, who used to sell cosmetics on the street and lost his wife two months ago, said that he has so far received ₹15,000-16,000. “I have also received a job offer from a company in Noida and I told them about my daughter. They said they will discuss after the lockdown ends,” he said.

The Hindu had reported that the extension of the lockdown pushed Deepak and his daughter to live in a shelter-cum-government school. He said his neighbours stopped helping him and the milkman stopped giving milk on credit after the lockdown extension was announced. When he set out to borrow money from a friend in Uttam Nagar, he was spotted by the police who took him to a shelter.