Stop line violations increase 20% from 2023

April 15, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1.26 lakh stop line violators have been booked by the Delhi Traffic Police in the first quarter of 2024 (January 1 to March 31), which is 20% higher than the numbers from the same period in 2023, officers said on Sunday.

Data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police show that from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, the Traffic Police booked 1,26,084 violators. In comparison, 1,05,317 violators were booked in the first quarter of 2023.

For Delhi police, stop line violations, which involve motorists disregarding the designated stop lines at traffic signals, have been a persistent concern contributing to road safety hazards and traffic congestion, an officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police carried out an analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the most challans issued in 2024.

“By highlighting the regions with the highest frequency of traffic infractions, the study enables focused enforcement actions to increase road safety and adherence to traffic regulations,” the officer said.

