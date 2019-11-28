Stepfather held for killing 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl died after allegedly being beaten by her stepfather while he was accompanying her to a tuition centre in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Danish, has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Tuesday. The victim’s mother told the police that her husband did not like her child and used to beat her often.

During interrogation, Danish told the police that on the way to the tuition centre, the child made some mistake crossing the road and he beat her.

The child lost consciousness and Danish brought her back to the house. The mother rushed the child to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Danish tried to flee but was caught. A case of murder has been lodged and further probe is under way, a police officer said.

The woman got married to Danish early this year.

The accused works in a garments factory in Nangloi, the police added.