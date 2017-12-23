State level shooter tries to kill mother and brother

State level shooter Sangeeta Singh allegedly shot at her mother Geeta and brother Harsharan in south Delhi on Friday. The police have arrested the accused and seized her licensed pistol.

Sangeeta (47) is unmarried and lives with her parents, the brother and his family in Defence Colony’s C-Block.

Sitting down for dinner

Sangeeta was in her room when her brother called her for dinner. When she didn’t respond, he called her again a few times. She finally came out of her room with the pistol in hand. She was inebriated and shot three rounds at Mr. Harsharan and Ms. Geeta, who were having dinner with the former’s wife and children. The bullets hit the brother in the right thigh and the mother in the chest and the abdomen, police said.

On hearing gunshots, the accused’s father Sharan Singh rushed out of his room. Sangeeta allegedly pointed the pistol in his direction but he overpowered her. The injured brother also rushed to hold Sangeeta down. Mr. Harsharan called the police at 12.43 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said that when the police reached the spot, they found Sangeeta in a drunken state and the brother told them that the accused had shot at them. “Both the victims were rushed to AIIMS for treatment and Sangeeta was also sent for medical examination. The victims are out of danger,” he added.

The father told the police that Sangeeta, who runs a business in Gurugram, used to practice shooting till a year ago before she fell into depression. He added that she was taking medicines for her condition.

Highly intoxicated

The police said that Sangeeta had taken sleeping pills along with alcohol. “Prima facie, the level of intoxication was really high and in that state, she shot at them,” said Mr. Baaniya.

The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that there were no fights among family members but she hardly spoke to the family or anyone in the past one year.

''A case under Section 307 [attempt to murder] of the IPC has been registered. Sangeeta was arrested after she was discharged from AIIMS. She is still incoherent. The motive will become clear once she is back to normal,” said Mr. Baaniya.