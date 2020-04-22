Delhi

Staffers of Okhla hospital test negative for coronavirus

Medics screen patients as part of a precautionary measure for novel coronavirus outbreak, at a government-run hospital in New Delhi. File.

Photo Credit: PTI

A patient was admitted to Alshifa Hospital on April 13 with anal abscess and was operated upon. He had tested positive for coronavirus

Ten staffers of a private hospital in southeast Delhi’s Okhla, who had come in contact with a coronavirus patient, have tested negative for the virus, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

A patient was admitted to Alshifa Hospital on April 13 with anal abscess and was operated upon. He later complained of having chest pain and was asked to get tested for coronavirus at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The report confirmed that he was infected with novel coronavirus and was referred to another hospital, the doctor said.

The staff members, including the doctor who operated upon the patient, got themselves tested for the virus. The staffers had been under quarantine at the hospital.

Their reports came negative on Tuesday, the doctor said.

However, as a precautionary measure, the staffers will complete 14 days of quarantine at the hospital, he added.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 4:15:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/staffers-of-okhla-hospital-test-negative-for-coronavirus/article31405080.ece

