Delhi

SSB officer helps woman find medicine for ailing son

The Hindu reported she had been looking for the medicine

A day after The Hindu reported about a 45-year-old woman who had been looking for medicine for her son suffering from schizophrenia, a Sashastra Seema Bal officer ensured the medicine was delivered at her residence.

The woman, a resident of west Delhi’s Basai Darapur jhuggis, said that she was waiting for the lockdown to end to go to Kanpur from where she had been buying the medicines for the last 13 years. She said she had visited medicals shops in the area and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, but failed to find it.

Inspector General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Patna, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar intervened and had the medicine delivered at her doorstep. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said that 10 companies of the SSB are deployed in Delhi for law and order and he reached out to them for help.

“I asked my colleagues in Kanpur and Lucknow for the medicines but they said the medicine was tough to find there as well. A colleague from Delhi then said that he might be able to help,” the officer said. Next, the SSB officials in Delhi found the medicine in Yusuf Sarai and Assistant Commandant Aman Sarkar reached the woman’s residence and handed it over.

