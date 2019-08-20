SpiceJet to shift flight operations from T2 to T3

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will shift its domestic flight operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from September 5.

The move will allow the airport operator to undertake expansion works.

IndiGo, too, will be shifting some of its flights from T2 to T3. As a result, its domestic flights will operate from all three terminals at the airport — T1, T2 and T3. GoAir will continue to have all its domestic flights operate from T2, airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press statement.

IndiGo flights of 5000 series will shift from T2 to T3.

After the completion of expansion works, the capacity of T2 will be enhanced to 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from the current 15 mppa. The works will entail expansion of security hold area and passenger waiting area and relocation of pre-embarkation security-check area.