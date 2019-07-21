Speeding truck kills father, son

A 45-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed when they were hit by a speeding mini-truck in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Saturday morning. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

DCP (North-East) Atul Thakur said that the victims have been identified as Rajpal (45), and his son Shiva, residents of Hathgai near Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that Rajpal, a labourer in Shahjahanpur, had come to Delhi with his family to meet their elder daughter who is married and lives in Nand Nagri. The family was crossing the road near Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Depot when the incident happened.

“A PCR call was received at 5.21 a.m. regarding an accident near DCT depot. The victims were rushed to GTB Hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Mr. Thakur said.

Enquiry revealed that Rajpal and his son were walking at a distance from the wife and daughter. The truck hit the father-son.

An eyewitness managed to note the truck’s registration number which helped police nab the accused within a few hours. The vehicle has also been seized.