Special cut-off list for UG applicants

Delhi University on Monday released a special cut-off list for admission to vacant seats in merit-based undergraduate courses.

Several colleges have kept the cut-offs in various courses above 95%.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, which had asked for a perfect score for psychology honours in the first cut-off list, has now set the cut-off at 99%.

At Miranda House, the cut-off for both economics and English honours have been set at 97.75%, while at Gargi College the cut-off for the same is 96.75% and 96.25%, respectively.

History honours aspirants will require 96% for Gargi College and 97.25% for Kirori Mal College.

The university had announced on Saturday that applicants, who were not able to take admission under the first five cut-off lists, will be permitted to apply under the special cut-off list.

Those who have canceled their admission under the fifth cut-off list and those who have already been admitted in any course of college in DU, will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off list.

