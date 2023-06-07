HamberMenu
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav assures party's support to Delhi CM Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance issue

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

June 07, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal meets Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal meets Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday assured his party's support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

The SP chief's remarks came after Kejriwal met him here amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre's ordinance.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Yadav said his party will support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue.

Explained | How will the new Ordinance affect ‘services’ in Delhi?

Mr. Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a Bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Opinion | The Delhi ordinance is an unabashed power-grab 

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

