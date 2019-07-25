South, East body Mayors inspect wards

Mayors of the South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations on Wednesday undertook inspections at various wards in their jurisdiction to review civic upkeep.

South Delhi Mayor Sunita Kangra inspected four wards in the west zone, met residents at Tagore Garden, Keshopur, Tilak Nagar and Mahavir Nagar and sought feedback on services provided by the civic body.The SDMC is in the process of rationalising the number of workers in different wards in order to ensure that there is adequate workers to undertake different works, she said. The mayor also claimed that waste management and cleanliness have improved in the zone through concerted efforts.

East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamal insepcted Patparganj ward with area councillor and senior officials. She appealed to the residents to cooperate with officials in maintaining cleanliness. She also inspected a school in the area.