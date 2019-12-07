South body resolves to de-seal properties

A special meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday passed two resolutions calling for the de-sealing of local shopping complexes (LSC) and household industries.

Following the implementation of a new policy to issue licenses to household industries under 121 categories, introduced this year, the resolution states that sealing notices or sealing action against all such properties carried out earlier, may be canceled with immediate effect. A separate resolution cited minutes of a DDA meeting held on November 14 where it was resolved to do away with conversion charges for local businesses in LCAs.

Drawing from this, the resolution stated that sealing of such properties carried out for not paying conversion charge also be canceled with immediate effect.

Congress councilor Abhishek Dutt said the move was unlikely to bring any real relief to currently sealed properties and was simply an election stunt.