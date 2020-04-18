South body launches e-learning programme

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday launched an e-learning programme — Reach and Teach — for nearly two lakh students in it’s 600 primary schools.
Under the programme, study material, including worksheets, videos and activities, will be sent to parents through WhatApp, voice calls and sms or other forms of communication available at their homes, the SDMC said, adding that multiple groups have been formed to prepare the study material.
The programme will be monitored by the teachers who will assess its implementation by getting feedback from parents and students to ensure effectiveness, it said. Several NGOs have also been roped in to provide online training to teachers.
