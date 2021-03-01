Some protesters at Ghazipur border find shade under flyover, crowds thin

Farmers say movement is moving with ‘full pace’ and in rotational shifts

With the summer approaching and the temperatures rising, the protesters at Ghazipur border have started to move under the flyover at U.P. Gate for shade. The crowd at the main stage has thinned as the protesters are keeping to their tents.

An organiser, who did not wish to be named said many have gone back to their homes to finish pending work at farms.

‘Precautions in place’

“The movement is moving with full pace and strategically. Taking care of protesters, especially old age people, we have requested them to remain inside tents. The plastic sheet that was used in tents in winters has been replaced with bamboo blinds and jute pads,” said the organiser.

A protester, Kamal Singh, said their leader is busy mobilising farmers in other States.

“We have made a rotational shift to ensure 2,000 protesters are at the Ghazipur border at any time of the day. We are talking to Ghaziabad administration overpower supply issue at the site. We will also arrange for fans and coolers...the protesters will not face any inconvenience,” said Mr. Kamal.

Food menu changed

Ravinder, who was on duty at langar, said they have started providing lunch to the elderly people inside their tents as queuing in hot weather will be tough for them. “We have started distributing lassi and other beverages to keep the protesters hydrated. Food menu has been changed accordingly because in summer people need a light diet,” said Mr. Ravider.

The tents, which were earlier erected on the highway in the open, have now shifted to under the flyover. However, due to space crisis, only a few tents could be accommodated under the flyover and the remaining have to be in open. “We have changed the pattern of our protest and all kinds of activities have been shifted to post 5 p.m. Staying under the sun is not a big deal for farmers because during sowing season, we work under direct sun for days. Keeping the health of elderly protesters in mind, we have moved their tents under the flyover or shades,” said Kishore Singh, a protester.