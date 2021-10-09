Some DU colleges put out second cut-off list, marks down by 0.25 to 1.5%

The cut-off for the B.Sc.(Honours) Computer Science course in the first list was pegged at 100% but there were no applications received for the course in the first list.

Delhi University's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College on Saturday released its second cut-off list with the marks required for B.Sc.(Honours) Computer Science going down by 1.5%.

The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100% but there were no applications received for the course in the first list.

The cut-off for the course is pegged at 98.5% in the second list but it is closed for admissions in SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories.

The other colleges that had pegged the cut-off at 100% for the course were Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Hansraj College with the former also drawing a blank for the course.

The admissions to B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics, B.Sc. (Honours) Zoology, B.Sc. (Life Science) have been closed while B.A. Programme combinations of Economics and Political Science and History and Political Science are also closed.

Some courses like B.Sc. (Honours) Chemistry, B.A. (Honours) English, B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry are closed for admissions in the reserved categories.

Female students will get a one per cent relaxation in the asking marks for all courses.

Aryabhatta College also released its second cut-off list with the decline ranging between 0.25 to one per cent.

The college had kept the highest cut-off for B.A. (Honours) Psychology among all the courses at 98.5 per cent in the first list which came down to 98.25 per cent in the second list.

The cut-offs for B.A. (Honours) Economics, B.A. (Honours) Hindi, B.Sc. (Honours) Mathematics saw a one per cent decline to 97, 85 and 96 %, respectively. The cut-off for B.A. (Honours) English and B.A. (Honours) History, B.Com. (Honours) have come down to 95.5 %, 94.5%, and 97.5%, a decline of 0.5% from the list.

The courses that are closed are B.A. (Honours) Political Science, B.Com. Programme and B.A. Programme combination of History and Political Science.

Apart from B.A. (Honours) Political Science, B.A. (Honours) English, B.A. (Honours) Psychology and B.Com. (Honours), all other courses have a one per cent relaxation for female students.

Apart from Hindi (Honours), the cut-off for which has been pegged at 68%, B.Voc. Retail Management and IT and B.Voc. Healthcare Management, Jesus and Mary College has said there won't be any second list for other courses, which means their seats have been filled.

The college had pegged the cut-off for B.A. (Honours) Psychology at 100% for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage.

The cut-off for students who were to include the subject in their best of four subjects (BFS) marks was 99%.

Delhi University will release the second list later in the day. Nearly half of the seats have been filled after admission under the first list.