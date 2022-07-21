Skill training centre opens in Delhi’s Malka Gunj

Will provide free skill training to people

Manish Sisodia said people who study at the Lighthouse centres will have a better chance of bagging jobs, given the specific skill training provided here. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University’s (DSEU) Lighthouse centre in Malka Ganj on Wednesday.

The initiative seeks to build a skill centre within the slums of Malka Ganj. The centre will provide free courses to people between the ages of 18 and 30. The first Lighthouse centre was inaugurated in Kalkaji in March. Courses offered here include English, retail, coding and communication.

Sushant, a student and an applicant to the centre, said, “This is a great initiative. It is hard to get a quality education in the city, especially for someone like me who doesn’t speak English well. I believe this centre will really help me find a job.”

Mr. Sisodia said people who study at the Lighthouse centres will have a better chance of bagging jobs given the specific skill training provided here.

Manisha, a school student, said, “The presence of so many girls here has really made me happy. It gives me the confidence that I can also study here and become something.”

Addressing the people present at the centre’s launch, Mr. Sisodia said, “You should be glad that this is a Delhi Skill University Campus. This university is not asking you to come to them. Instead, it has come to your community.”

The centre is a collaborative project established by four different organisations including the DSEU. The other organisations include the Lighthouse Communities Foundation, which is a Pune-based foundation that aims to help build skills and empower people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, which aims to provide civic services to slums that do not get basic help, is also part of this initiative. The initiative is funded by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, a foundation run by the founders of Dell inc.