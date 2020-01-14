Delhi

Six men held for armed robberies in west Delhi

Six men were arrested in connection with armed robberies in west Delhi and a cache of sophisticated firearms were recovered from them, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sachin Dangi, Pankaj Pooniya, Kunal, Keshav, Priyanshu Goutam and Kapil. They are members of Ashu Bawana gang, police said.

The robbery came to light on January 6 after a 62-year-old man, a resident of Janakpuri, reported to the police that two men carrying firearms robbed his laptop at gunpoint while he was boarding his car parked at Tilak Nagar, police said.

Acting on a tip-off on January 11, all the accused were arrested from near a house in Narela, a police official said. The stolen laptop and five pen drives and car keys were among the materials recovered from them.

Two of the accused were in contact with Ashish alias Ashu Bawana, the main handler of affairs of gangster Neeraj Bawana, who is in jail. They, on the directions of Ashu, used to extort money on behalf of Neeraj Bawana. The recovered arms and ammunitions were also provided to them by Bawana gang, police added.

