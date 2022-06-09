Six held for assaulting traffic inspector

Accused include two women; video of the attack went viral on social media

Six persons, including two women, were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a Delhi police traffic inspector over issuing challan in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

The injured traffic inspector has been admitted to a hospital and his statement has been recorded. An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections pertaining to manhandling a public servant, among others, said the police.

According to the police, three persons, including two women, were riding a two-wheeler without helmets. The vehicle was coming from the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer stopped them and started issuing a challan. This irked the trio and they started arguing with the officer. A traffic inspector, who was near the spot, intervened, and the accused started assaulting him. They called three more persons and ended up obstructing the traffic, said the police.

In a viral video of the incident, three persons can be seen assaulting the inspector even as two traffic policemen try to rescue him. One of the women has alleged that the traffic inspector slapped her but the Delhi police have refuted the allegations and said that the scuffle began over the issue of fine.