Six arrested for firing in Holy Family

Six persons were arrested on Friday, a day after a firing incident was reported in south-east Delhi's Holy Family Hospital, a senior police officer said.

DCP (South East) Esha Pandey said that during interrogation, accused persons namely Nauman Ali, 25, a resident of Jamia Nagar, Nauman Chaudhary, 26, and Abdul Hannan, 26, have been apprehended in the case and will soon be arrested. She added that the investigation is in process. “The other accused persons who caused injuries to the complainant are also being traced,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, pertaining to the incident of firing inside the hospital, police said that six persons namely, Jalaluddin, 32, Kaptan Bhadana, 25, Samsad, 26, Raheel, 23, and Mohd. Yusuf, 26, and Sabir, 27, have been arrested in the case.

The footage of the incident was caught on CCTV camera and police has recorded the statement of hospital authorities, sources said.

On Thursday, police had said that at 8:51 p.m., they received a CPR call at Jamia Nagar Police Station regarding a quarrel inside the library of Jamia Millia Islamia University, and upon inquiry it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students.

In the incident, one student identified as Noman Chaudhary had sustained an injury on his head and had gone to Holy Family Hospital for his treatment. Chaudhary's friend, Nauman Ali, had also gone to see his friend at the hospital. "In the meantime, one student from the second group, Zalal, who was accompanied by his friends, had come to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency Ward inside the hospital campus," the DCP had said. The police said that Ali has received a superficial injury on his scalp.