Six arrested for duping people of ₹10 crore

Six persons were arrested on Tuesday for duping a businessman and several others on the pretext of securing loans for them on low interest rates, the police said on Friday.

The accused claimed that they had connection with senior politicians and lured businessmen on the pretext of arranging hefty loans from politicians, who they said, “had black money”, on very low interest rates, said a senior police officer.

During investigation, the accused confessed to having had cheated more than 30 people to the tune of ₹10 crore. They used to target businessmen by convincing them that the politicians whom they knew had a lot of black money that they could not deposit in banks. They would also charge “1% brokerage”.

Meeting at AICC HQ

They accused used to call their targets at the AICC headquarters and the first meeting was held inside the premises. The victims had never met any politicians or officer-bearers, they said. Thereafter, negotiations were held at a farmhouse that the gang’s kingpin Rakesh Tiwari had taken on rent that cost him ₹5 lakh per month.

The kingpin used to claim that he was the PA to the Union Home Minister. The gang was busted after one of the victims reached the office of the Minister and told him that he had been duped, said a police officer.

“The gang members were questioned in police remand. They will be produced before a court on Saturday. We are gathering details of all the people who fell prey. We have enough evidence. They had hired private security persons for ₹1,200 a day,” said the police officer.

An SUV, two pilot gypsies and mobile phones have been seized from the possession of Rakesh . He used to lead a lavish life in order to attract businessmen. At his farm house, walky talkies, hand-held metal detector and door frame metal detectors were used to make it look like some VVIPs stayed there.