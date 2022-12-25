  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sisodia urges L-G to clear file on free tests at hospitals

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Delhi government had completed all formalities for awarding the new contract to agencies providing different diagnostic tests

December 25, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking renewal of the contract of agencies providing different diagnostic tests at Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

The Delhi government provides medical tests free of cost at these facilities to the public.

“Contract for lab services in Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics ends on December 31, 2022. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service provider to start working from January 1. It will cause huge inconvenience to the people if there is a gap,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Sisodia said the Delhi government had completed all formalities for awarding the new contract. “The file was sent to you on 12-12-2022 to decide whether you would like to differ from the decision of the government and refer the matter to the President under proviso to Article 239AA(4). I would urge you to kindly decide the matter soon so that the new service provider could start the work.”

The letter comes a day after the Deputy CM’s earlier letter to the L-G, accusing the latter of bypassing the elected government and its Cabinet and urging him to take “corrective” steps.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Harish Khurana said that Mr. Sisodia’s latest letter is an attempt to divert attention from the condemnation of his previous letter.

“We are not in the government, so we have not seen the file, but we know that the process has not been followed even in the file of health tests in Mohalla Clinics sent by the Kejriwal government to the Lieutenant-Governor. The labs to whom work has been given has been given without following a transparent process,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / Bharatiya Janata Party / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.