Delhi

Sisodia reviews construction of sports university

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Delhi Sports University should be built visualising the day-to-day routine in a sportsperson’s life. He also said the university should provide state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for the highest level of training.

Mr. Sisodia was speaking after conducting a review meeting along with PWD Minister Satyendar Jain regarding the construction of the university. “The objective of the university is to nurture and encourage the best sporting talent in the country so that the university can make the nation proud by producing medal winning athletes,” he said.


