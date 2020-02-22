Sisodia asks Sitharaman for Central funds

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Friday.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Sisodia said, “After taking on the post of Finance Minister of Delhi, I met the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, N. Sitharaman and discussed ways to bring about economic development in Delhi with mutual cooperation [Sic]. ”
“I have also requested funds for Municipal Corporations of Delhi in the same way the Central government provides funds to corporations of other States. Looking at the current scenario, the MCDs do not receive funds from the Centre. I have also urged the Union Finance Minister to share a part of the Central taxes with Delhi to expedite the process of establishing more schools and hospitals and facilitate work to ensure adequate water and electricity supply around the city,” Mr. Sisodia said.
