Singer murder: accused killed her for lodging rape case against him, say police

‘He was released on interim bail; hatched murder plan with the help of a friend’

One of the two accused arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 28-year-old Haryanvi singer in the Capital held a “grudge” against the victim as she had sent him to prison on rape charges, the police said on Wednesday.

The duo — Ravi, 29, and Anil alias Mohit — planned to kill the woman around two to three weeks ago. They added 10 sleeping pills to her sugarcane juice before strangulating her and later buried her body at Meham in Haryana, the police said.

A senior police officer said the victim, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka, had lodged a rape complaint against Ravi in 2019, leading to his arrest. “Ravi was released on interim bail around eight months ago to meet his family. He held a grudge against the woman. He said she had taken some money from him and did not return it.,” said the officer. During interrogation, Anil told the police that the woman was trying to extort money from his friend (Ravi) for making a music video and they were fed up with the constant fights over money, the officer said.

Both the accused have been sent to police custody, the police said.

Past relationship

Ravi told the police that he was in a relationship with the woman but had to break up with her as his family was against their relationship. “But Ravi kept harassing her and forced himself on her, following which the woman lodged the rape complaint,” the officer said.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said they have found the woman’s burnt clothes and mobile phone 40-50 km from the spot where she was buried. “Ravi had approached a person named Dawood who arranged a car for him. He then sent Anil to pick up the woman on the pretext of taking her to a music video shoot in Rohtak,” the officer said.

The woman’s family members are still protesting against the police, alleging that they not probing the rape charges levelled by them. They have also alleged inaction on the part of the police. Senior officers, however, have denied any inaction and said that the police probed the matter and recovered the body in time.