Sikh Afghan refugee shot dead

A 70-year-old pradhan of a gurdwara was shot dead by two bike-borne men outside his house in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri. No arrests have been made in the case yet, he police said on Tuesday.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that the victim has been identified as Attam Singh, a refugee from Afghanistan, who had come to India 28 years ago and settled here.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 5.30 p.m. on Monday about a firing incident. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the injured had taken to a hospital where he was declared dead with bullet injuries on his head.

Sale of property

The probe revealed that he had come from Afghanistan 28 years ago and settled here. He was one of the senior members managing the Anandpur Dham Gurudwara in Karala and was also dealing in sale purchase of property near the gurdwara. “We are looking into some recent deals he was involved in,” Mr Purohit said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two men shooting at Singh. The victim was shot dead when he was stepping out of his car in front of his house. The accused flee the spot after shooting him.

The police said that several persons, including family members and gurdwara staffers are being questioned to ascertain the identity of the accused and the motive behind the murder. All angles, including property deals are being looked into for any leads, the police said.