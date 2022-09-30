Delhi

Shot fired in Holy Family Hospital emergency; one injured

One person was injured when a shot was fired in the emergency ward of Holy Family Hospital in Jamia Nagar around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that two groups of students had a scuffle earlier in the day. “After getting injured, they again fought in the hospital,” the officer added.

A member of one of the groups was injured in the firing and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said a hospital source.

“No other patient or hospital staffer was injured. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the hospital said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said the police are verifying the facts and a case under the relevant sections has been lodged.


