Shot fired in Holy Family Hospital emergency; one injured

The Hindu Bureau September 30, 2022 01:23 IST

Two two groups of students clashed, one member hurt in firing, say police

One person was injured when a shot was fired in the emergency ward of Holy Family Hospital in Jamia Nagar around 10 p.m. on Thursday. A senior police officer said that two groups of students had a scuffle earlier in the day. “After getting injured, they again fought in the hospital,” the officer added. A member of one of the groups was injured in the firing and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said a hospital source. “No other patient or hospital staffer was injured. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the hospital said in a statement. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said the police are verifying the facts and a case under the relevant sections has been lodged.



